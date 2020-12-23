A while ago, Hilaria Baldwin shared a picture with her newborn son on Instagram with a long caption and it stirred trolling on social media. Amy Schumer took to her Instagram and shared the same picture of the singer with her son in a bikini with a funny caption.

It didn’t go well with Hilaria and she is giving it back to trolls and Amy has also apologized to the singer.

Sharing it through a video on Instagram, Hilaria Baldwin started by speaking that she doesn’t have a problem with the joke but the comments that came with it. “I hope this bores you…it’s long…feel free to ignore 😂✨ After many people reached out to me, I decided to respond to the whole photo with Edu being made into a joke thing. Love a good joke-don’t think this should have been such a big deal. I’m still 50/50 on whether I should respond, butas we see, I decided to. I’m an advocate for body positivity and inclusivity…which, let’s all remember, includes everyone. Xoxo, a very tired and cold mother ps… I love that it uploaded and skipped at the end 🤦🏻‍♀️😩. 2020! Just wanted to let you know that your phone isn’t broken 😂. And I feel like it’s too late to take down and repost 🤪”

Replying to Hilaria’s post, Amy Schumer commented, “I’m sorry!”

This video came after Amy shared the singer’s picture on her Instagram account which she later deleted with a caption that read, “Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season. Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year.”

Replying to Amy Schumer’s comment on her video, Hilaria replied, “@amyschumer Girl, don’t even apologize! You always make me laugh 💛. My only intentions were to address some of the not so namaste behaviour some people went running wild with after. You don’t need to take responsibility for their actions💜💜. Much love and light xoxo”

What are your thoughts on Hilaria Baldwin’s reaction to Amy Schumer’s post? Tell us in the comments below.

