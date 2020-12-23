There are a lot of people in the world who are lookalikes. But there are two people who look way too similar and that is Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel. And guess what, at the beginning of her career, Perry impersonated her to get an entry in local clubs in LA.

Well, it’s not your fault, Katy, Who wouldn’t lie to get the entry in local clubs in Los Angeles? That place is so amazing anyone would do it.

Recently Katy Perry released her song ‘Not the End of the World’ that starred Zooey Deschanel. Both the beauties did an Instagram live for the same and that’s when the singer made this big revelation. Haha!

“I have to admit something, Zooey, when I came to L.A., I was pretty much a nobody, and you were just getting so huge at that time — it was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world…In that moment, I was so complimented to look like you,” Katy said.

Katy Perry continued, “But I have to admit something to you on a Live: That when I first got to

L.A., I went to the club a LOT. And I wanted to get into the club and I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club.”

And well, Zooey already kinda knew this. The actress said, “People would be like, ‘I saw you!’” The 40-year-old continued, “But I’m such a Goody Two-shoes and people kept going, ‘I saw you out! I made eye contact with you!’ And I was like, ‘No!’ And then everybody kept telling me about this girl Katy, Katy, who looks just like you,’ and I’m like, ‘Who is this Katy?’”

Zooey Deschanel added, “And then when I met you, I was so relieved because you’re so pretty and I was like, ‘Oh, thank God. She’s so pretty.’”

Adding to this Katy Perry said, “You never know when people say you look like somebody what they’re gonna look like and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s gorgeous. Thank you.’ I was turned up to 11 at the club.”

“I’m sorry if I misrepresented you; I wanted to say that now,” said Katy. Adding to her statement, Zooey said, “It’s a compliment!”

What are your thoughts about Katy Perry impersonating Zooey Deschanel? Tell us in the comments below.

