Harry Styles Slips Into Yet Another Stylish Avatar & The New Hair Has Left Fans Drooling!

Harry Styles is currently shooting for the upcoming Olivia Wilde directed psychological thriller film Don’t Worry, Darling. And he seemed to be getting into full character while walking on the set of his future film. He was spotted flaunted a full-on hair makeover and fans are in awe.

Pictures of the singer turned actor from the sets of his upcoming film Don’t Worry, Darling began making rounds on the internet. In the pictures, he looked undeniably dapper as he joined cast and crew on the set of the film in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday afternoon. He was also seen wearing a white N95 facemask as he made his way back to his trailer in between takes.

The viral pictures showed that Harry Styles wearing a white T-shirt that had the words “Don’t Trip” in multi colours on the left upper side and matching tie-dye coloured sweat pants. He paired it up with red, white, and blue sneakers. He looked ultra suave as he sported his lush brunette locks styled into a coiffed hairdo.

After pics of Harry’s different hairstyle made their way online, many fans seemed to love the new look. One user commented, “HARRY STYLES’ HAIR B*TCH,” while another fan wrote, “I live for this hair.” A third fan gushed, “HIS HAIR. THE PANTS. THE SHOES. THE SHIRT. THE OUTFIT. THE EVERYTHING IS JUST PERFECT. I CANNOT HARRY LOOKS SO HOT.”

Take a look at Harry Styles’ new look here:

Harry on the set of Don’t Worry Darling – November 2 pic.twitter.com/kiwZ8MDOWC — HS Candids (@hsdcandids) November 3, 2020

Here are some of the reactions after his new look for the film went viral.

Bro this is me after seeing Harry styles wearing his hair like that for his movie don’t worry darling-> 🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻 — erika✨ (@erikaaarleth) November 3, 2020 SO BEAUTIFUL TO ME pic.twitter.com/fNz9zIfxwj — katie ⚯͛ (@FlNELINED) November 3, 2020 we’re all freaking out for some harry pics on set, imagine us watching the movie where we can hear his voice, see him act, his facial expressions– in conclusion we will not survive walking out of the cinema after watching the movie :D — yel²⁸ NESSA’S DAY!! (@riNgOxsnxsn) November 3, 2020 i know i’m gonna have to buy 3 movie tickets because i’m gonna be crying the first time, shocked the second and then appreciating the third 😭 — ale ¹ᴰ ◟̽◞̽ VOTE BLUE (@alexxadalmasi) November 3, 2020 I WILL POWER DOWN FROM BEING SO OVERWHELMED- — Jada:) is GOLDEN✨ (@hazzaismybebe) November 3, 2020

The craze over Harry’s latest hair makeover comes just a few weeks after he was spotted showing off a shorter hairstyle. The cut gave the British hunk a far less curly-haired look which was much similar to the hairstyle he had in the 2017 film Dunkirk.

Recently, Harry Styles’ car broke down and a fan’s dad helped him by inviting him over to have tea and feed their fish. The who invited the actor in his house revealed that his daughter was a huge fan of the Golden singer and while leaving he left a note for his superfan.

A user named @canyonmoonblu took to her Twitter and wrote, “harry’s car broke down so a fans dad let him in his house and while they waited harry fed their fish and left notes for the fan and for that reason your honor, he is the only man to ever exist”

