Get ready to see Harrison Ford grabbing his whip & hat and heading out for his last adventure as the famed professor of archaeology. Disney, as part of its Investor Day announcement, revealed Ford will be reprising his character, Dr Henry Walton ‘Indiana’ Jones, for the fifth and last in the upcoming Indian Jones movie.

Revealing some details about the film, the studio also said director James Mangold will helm the project, and it will release in July 2022.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Disney wrote, “Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next instalment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character’s journey. Adventure arrives July 2022.”

Frank Marshall, the producer of the next Indiana Jones movies, told Den of Geek that Ford was irreplaceable. Amid the speculations that a younger actor may put of the professor’s hat, the producer said, “There will only be one Indiana Jones and that’s Harrison Ford.”

In February, during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Harrison Ford revealed that a new Indiana Jones movie would begin this year. Talking about it, he had said, “It’s going to be fun. I am excited.” He added, “They’re great fun to make.”

In a 2013 interview, Ford revealed it was ‘perfectly appropriate’ for him to return as the adventurer. The actor said, “We’ve seen the character develop and grow over a period of time and it’s perfectly appropriate and OK for him to come back again with a great movie around him.” Adding further, “To me, what was interesting about the character was that he prevailed, that he had courage, that he had wit, that he had intelligence, that he was frightened and that he still managed to survive. That I can do.”

Harrison Ford first appeared as the professor of archaeology in the 1981 film Raiders Of The Lost Ark. He then reprised his role in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doon (1984), Indian Jones And The Last Crusade (1989) and finally almost 20 years later in Indian Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull (2008).

How excited are you to see Harrison Ford as Dr Henry Walton Indiana Jones for the fifth time? Let us know in the comments.

