Since a long time, Gwyneth Paltrow has been away from the silver screens. This has led to many fans wondering if her relationship with acting is over? Well, it is not that simple. We are sure that the actress herself must be finding it difficult to answer these questions. And let us tell you that is not easy to always be under public scrutiny.

Advertisement

The actress herself stated that she has “semi-retired a bit” from the job that made her famous. She has focused on her popular Goop lifestyle brand while making appearances in the final Avengers films as well as her husband Brad Falchuk‘s Netflix series The Politician. Well, continue reading further to hear what Gwyneth has to say about her transition from acting and dealing with public scrutiny early on in her career.

Advertisement

In an upcoming interview on Quarantined with Bruce on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy network, set to air on Friday, Dec. 11, Gwyneth Paltrow discussed transitioning away from acting and dealing with public scrutiny. “I think that when you hit the bullseye when you’re 26 years old, and you’re a metrics-driven person who, frankly, doesn’t love acting that much as it turns out,” the actress told host Bruce Bozzi.

“I was kinda like, ‘Okay, I, I don’t.’ It wasn’t like, I felt like this isn’t worth doing. I sort of felt like, well, now who am I supposed to be? Like, what am I, what am I driving towards?” Gwyneth Paltrow said.

She continued, “Part of the shine of acting wore off, you know, being in such intense public scrutiny, being a kid who’s like living every breakup on every headline, like being criticized for everything you do, say and wear, and also…it’s so transitory, you’re always all over.”

Talking about her love life, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt met on the set of the movie Se7en and dated between 1995 and 1997. The two were even engaged at one point. After her split from Pitt, Paltrow dated Ben Affleck on and off for several years until 2000. They met at a dinner hosted by now-disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein in 1997 and co-starred in his films Shakespeare In Love, which won the actress her only Oscar, and rom-com Bounce.

In her SiriusXM interview, Gwyneth Paltrow also said that it’s “hard to plant roots” as an actress, noting she is “such a homebody. I like to be with my old friends and cook and squeeze my kids,” she said. “Like I don’t want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks. Like, it’s just not who I am.”

Well, we do agree with her, and we believe most of you will. What do you have to say about all this?

Must Read: Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp Tried To Get Amber Heard Sacked From The Warner Bros Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube