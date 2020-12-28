4 months back Gigi Hadid became a mother and it was surely a moment which changed her life forever. The supermodel is absolutely loving the new phase of her life and is enjoying every moment of it.

Gigi Hadid is quite active on Instagram and often keeps on sharing the photos of her and Zayn Malik’s little one ZiGi with her fans. Recently she became a part of the latest social media trend in which celebs share the throwback pictures with fans. The catch is that the throwback picture should be from the day someone asks for.

A fan asked Gigi to share a picture she clicked on Sept 15 and she shared a shot of her spice cabinet. In the picture, we can see the jars of spices like Haldi, Chilli, Garam Masala, Tandoori Masala and Jeera Seeds. She captioned, “lol I was a psycho pregnant person (sic).”

Meanwhile recently Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid took to social media to share some pics that are sure to put a smile on your face. Mama Hadid took to Instagram and shared a couple of images from the couple’s baby shower aka the gender reveal party. The pics clearly show Gigi and Zayn’s happiness on knowing they were soon to welcome home a princess.

Sharing precious moments from Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik pregnancy, Yolanda Hadid wrote, “This PINK baby news was the highlight of our year 2020…. Thank you, mommy and daddy, for this greatest gift @zayn & @gigihadid #Family #Memories”

In the pictures, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are seen standing side-by-side as they show off the colour of the gender reveal cake. A two-tier cake with cream on top, the entire cake was pink on the inside and not just the pipping.

In pictures, Gigi looks chic in a white polo-style sweater; a cream knit cardigan and light-wash denim. While the then mother-to-be looked cosy, Zayn Malik looked dapper in a leather bomber jacket, black T-shirt with a pair of dark coloured pants.

In the second pic shared by Yolanda Hadid, the matriarch can be seen hugging the parents as they embrace each other. Don’t these pictures look super cute!

