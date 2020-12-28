Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has shared a picture from the beach and she looks every inch gorgeous in it.

Advertisement

In the Instagram image, Tara is seen in a white ensemble, walking on a sandy beach and against the backdrop a bright blue sky and water.

Advertisement

“When you dance down the street with a cloud at your feet, that’s amore,” Tara Sutaria wrote as the caption.

Tara Sutaria, who started her career as a child actor in 2010 with the TV show “Big Bada Boom”, was subsequently seen in shows like “The Suite Life Of Karan And Kabir” and “Oye Jassie”.

The actress, who is also a singer, had her breakthrough in Bollywood with a starring role in “Student Of The Year 2” and was also seen in the action film “Marjaavaan”.

She now has two films coming up — “Tadap” and “Ek Villain 2”.

“Tadap” is Milan Luthria’s remake of the Telugu hit “RX 100”. Tara is paired opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film. Mohit Suri’s “Ek Villain 2”, co-stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Tara Sutaria has also been roped in to play the female lead in the second installment of “Heropanti”, starring Tiger Shroff. Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan will helm the film.

Must Read: Salman Khan Celebrates Birthday With Niece Ayat Sharma With A 6-Tier Cake; See Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube