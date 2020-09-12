It’s a happy day for Felicity Jones fans. The Star Wars actress and husband, director Charles Guard are parents to a little bundle of joy. The 36-year-old actress was snapped taking a stroll with her newborn on Friday in London. This is the first time the actress has been clicked with her baby.

Details regarding when Felicity gave birth, the child’s gender and name have not been revealed yet. First news of her pregnancy made rounds 17 months after her marriage to Charles.

Talking about the outing on Friday, Felicity Jones looked beautiful while enjoying some time in the open yesterday. She looked stylish in a navy sweater and a blue-and-white striped skirt. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses, white shoes and a striped baby bag. Check out the pictures here:

FELICITY JONES GAVE BIRTH!!!! LOOK AT MY BBY GIRL HAPPY AND HEALTHY pic.twitter.com/PFArn8k4O9 — bella andor-martell 🇵🇭🏳️‍🌈 (@jyndjarin) September 12, 2020

Felicity Jones opted for an almost makeup-free look and a stylish hair bun. She looked relax the mother-child went about their stroll.

Felicity and Charles Guard are a very private couple, who rarely share details about their personal life with the public. The ‘Like Crazy’ actress first confirmed her pregnancy news after showing-off her baby bump at the premiere of The Aeronauts in New York City in December.

Felicity Jones dated Charles for two years before he went down on his knee in May 2017. They tied the knot in July 2018 at the beautiful Sudeley Castle in Cotswolds, Oxfordshire. Prior to dating ‘The Unknown’ director, Felicity dated sculptor Ed Fornieles for ten years after meeting him at the Ruskin School of Art.

Congratulations, Felicity Jones and Charles Guard. We hope you share the name of your child soon.

