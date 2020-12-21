After Johnny Depp lost a libel lawsuit, he made headlines for resigning from his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them series. Fans were disheartened and signed several petitions to take him back. But, it looks that that ain’t happening. Mads Mikkelsen may have already stepped in his shoes and started shooting.

Yes! You heard it right. Mikkelsen has replaced Depp, and the reality of him replacing Depp is truly beginning to sink in now that the actor is on set. Continue reading further to get all the details.

According to reports in Cinema Blend, Mads Mikkelsen has stepped in Johnny Depp’s shoes. This came after Depp lost a libel lawsuit that claimed he was an abusive spouse to ex-wife Amber Heard. With this, the actor departed after only having filmed one scene of Fantastic Beasts 3.

Mads Mikkelsen is now getting to work. The actor explained to the Associated Press that he’s only been on set for a week and that so far, he’s enjoying the experience. He also praised director David Yates as being “super nice” and appropriately “fantastic” and also said that he’s working with a good group of people.

During the brief interview, Mikkelsen went on to say that he has not spoken with Johnny Depp concerning the Grindelwald role. However, the actor hopes to smoothly connect the bridges between the two differing Grindelwald’s and do the role justice.

Regardless of how you feel about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s situation, it’s hard to deny that Mads Mikkelsen is a killer casting pick. He may not have the household name recognition that Depp has had for well over 20 years, but Mikkelsen is definitely a star in his own right.

Mikkelsen has long proven he can play a complicated villain, so we know he will make for a worthy Grindelwald. It is, however, somewhat rare that a major character in a film with such a following and well-known casting pick would be taken over by another actor. It will take a unique skill set to play the character in a way that does not disrupt the flow of the film.

What do you think of Mads Mikkelsen stepping in Johnny Depp’s shoes?

