Ariana Grande dropped a bomb and surprised all her fans by announcing her engagement with boyfriend Dalton Gomez. The real estate broker boyfriend appears to have popped the question, after less than a year of dating. And, he chose a practically flawless ring, like her.

We know that you all are definitely eyeing that gorgeous ring and you wish to know it all about the beauty. Well, we are here to give you the necessary details about it. Continue reading further.

Michelle Demaree, a Los Angeles based Engagement Ring Concierge, estimates that the ring is worth more than a quarter of a million dollars and told HollywoodLife that the added pearl likely has personal significance. “Ariana Grande’s engagement ring is a striking 5 carat colourless oval with a stunning elongated 1:45 ratio and top VS clarity, practically flawless like her.”

“Ariana Grande’s unique diamond and pearl set has a rare offset South Sea pearl which must have some significance,” she continued. “This is easily multiple six-figure rocks worth $250,000 to $350,000. It embodies their authentic love for one another, and at the end of the day, that’s all that matters,” which in Indian currency would come around 1.84 To 2.57 crores.

Fans were quick to comment on the exciting news on Twitter, with some pointing out the possibility that the pearl in Ariana’s ring could be a nod to the ring her beloved grandmother had made for her in 2014, using a pearl from her grandfather’s tie pin.

Ariana Grande’s grandfather passed away in 2014, but he is never far from her heart. Ariana hasn’t given any details on the design of her engagement ring yet, but if the pearl did once belong to her grandfather then the value is actually “priceless”, says Demaree.

Dalton and Ariana are believed to have started dating in early 2020. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a mystery man in the background of some of her Instagram stories when she was isolating at home during the COVID-19 pandemic in March. But she didn’t confirm their relationship status until May when he made a cameo in her Stuck With U music video.

Anyway, we are very happy about Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s engagement. What about you?

