Bruce Willis’ Island Estate Costing Over 226 Crores Is On Sale!

Actor Bruce Willis luxurious beachfront estate in Turks and Caicos has hit the market for a whopping $33 million (approx 226 crores).

The three-home property, spread across seven acres with more than 1,100 feet of beach, sits on Parrot Cay, an island in the Caribbean British territory, reports people.com.

The Parrot Cay pad is where Willis, 64, renewed his vows with wife Emma Heming, 40, last week after 10 years of marriage.

The estate’s two-level main home underwent a complete redesign in 2018.

