Irrfan Khan’s Heart-Warming Note After His Return Is A Must Read!

Months after lying low following neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis and treatment, acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan has expressed gratitude to those who gave him love and support to help him heal through his tough phase.

In an emotional note posted on his social media account on Wednesday, Irrfan shared his thoughts on the prayers, blessings and love he received while he was fighting the ailment in London.

“Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support.

“It soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart,” Irrfan wrote with a photograph in which he reflects joy.

It was in March last year that the versatile actor had announced his diagnosis and said that he was going abroad for treatment. He returned to India in February this year and made a rare media appearance last month at the Mumbai airport.

But he seemed to be avoiding paparazzi as he chose to hide his face with a muffler.

However, on Tuesday, the actor was devoid of any urge to hide away when he was seen at the Mumbai airport again.

The lower half of his face was first covered with a black mask, but he later removed it for the paparazzi and continued to walk with the trademark lilt in his walk back in place.

He looked in the pink of health in a pink T-shirt which he teamed up with a floral print shirt and denim jeans.

There has been a buzz that Irrfan will soon start shooting for the sequel to his 2017 film “Hindi Medium“, opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in London.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!