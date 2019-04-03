Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: Makers To Replace ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani? Here Are The Possible Substitutes!

Sab Television’s most popular show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most viewed and adored shows in our country today. From kids to elders; everyone enjoys watching this lighthearted quirky show.

Each character in the show – be it Jethalal, Dayaben or Sodhi; everyone enjoys an equal fanbase and given the same amount of love. Recently, Dr Haathi which was being played by Kavi Kumar Azad passes away which broke everyone’s heart. Apart from this, the most favourite of all – Dayaben which was played by Disha Vakani, too, left the show because of her pregnancy. Fans were very disappointed by her exit and now after the news came in that she won’t be joining the show again, it has literally taken the Internet by storm. This news has upset a lot of fans and they have even requested Disha to make a comeback. But now since she’s not joining the show again, we think these TV actresses might fit the bill to play Dayaben. Have a look:

Shilpa Shinde

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has become a household name post-playing her popular character, Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!. She became everyone’s favourite as her acting and dialogue delivery was just on-point. If she can pull off an Angoori bhabhi, it will be much easier for her to essay Dayaben! Isn’t it?

Shubhangi Atre

Post Shilpa Shinde’s exit from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!, Shubhangi Atre made an entry in the show as Angoori Bhabhi. Though fans wanted Shilpa to stay, due to some problems, she had to leave the show. Shubhangi too did a fabulous job and she managed to live up to the audience’s expectations.

Rupali Ganguly

After making us go ROFL in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai as Monisha, Rupali Ganguly became the favourite of all the viewers. She was too good in the show and we think she fits the bill for Dayaben’s character! What say?

Saumya Tandon

Saumya Tandon, who recently delivered a baby, is also a part of serial Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai!. She plays the role of Anita Mishra and she nails it. We think she might also do justice with Dayaben’s character.

Nehha Pendse

Another ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nehha Pendse can portray the role of Dayaben. We have seen her work on the show May I Come In Madam? and we totally loved her.

Well, we think these ladies can play Dayaben in TMKOC, (no one will be able to match Disha) but who do you think is more apt for the role? Vote now!

