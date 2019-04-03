WHAT? Kangana Ranaut Opts Out Of One Of Her Upcoming Movies!

After the success of her Directorial debut, Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut is working on three films, Mental Hai Kya, Panga and Jayalalithaa biopic, and in the meantime also focussing on her next Directorial venture. A couple of months ago, it had also been announced that Kangana will be doing a film with Anurag Basu, who directed her debut film, Gangster. The film, which was tentatively titled Imali, would have marked third collaboration between Basu and Kangana.

However, the actress had to opt out of the project due to certain constraints. “Last year, when I announced Panga and Imali together, Anurag Basu’s film was supposed to go on floors in November 2018. But I had to direct and reshoot Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. So, I had to push Imali. I was also meaning to be a director for a while, so I couldn’t have said no to this. Meanwhile, Panga had already started and I couldn’t do that”, said Kangana.

Kangana had also spoken about how she wanted to bring forth stories of strong and independent women and owing with her busy schedule and focus on directing films, she had to make a shift in her choices, “Manikarnika has done very well, so I want to take my directorial career further. I can’t not direct now. I had signed the Jayalalithaa biopic because it’s a strong character and in sync with whatever I’m doing with regards to women empowerment.”

Kangana revealed that even though she had a clear vision of how she wanted her filmography to progress, opting out of Basu’s film was a tough call for her, “Anurag and I have spoken about it. I feel extremely bad because Imali was giving me an opportunity to work with my mentor again, but I’m on the verge of announcing my own film in a few weeks from now. That has taken a lot of my time and I have conveyed it to Anurag, who understood my situation.”

However, Kangana plans to reunite with Basu for a film soon “We will work together at some point. Imali is a beautiful love story and we can do that later. But right now, my focus is on my next directorial venture because I’ve just delivered a 100-crore film and it’s the right time for me.”

