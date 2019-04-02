De De Pyaar De Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn & Rakul Preet’s New ‘Aged’ Rom-Com Is Here To Break Stereotypes!

De De Pyaar De Trailer: The trailer of Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu starrer De De Pyaar De is out and it’s a joy-ride since the start. It’s a comedy edited and directed by Akiv Ali and produced by Punchnama & Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Luv Ranjan. We saw the colourful posted a few days ago and now the trailer is filled with more colours.

The trailer showcases Ajay Devgn as a 50 year-old falling in love with Rakul’s character who is half his age. We also see his family unravelling about his love story and his ex-wife played by Tabu reacts to the same.

Ajay, who floored the audience with a stunt where he balanced on two bikes in the 1991 film, took the fans down the memory lane on Friday morning by unveiling the upcoming film’s poster recently, where he is seen doing a 180 degree split between two cars. The film’s actresses, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, are seen sitting on the bonnet of the two cars.

The film is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali which marks his directorial debut. De De Pyaar De is scheduled to release on May 17.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!