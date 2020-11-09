Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson is one of the most anticipated movies of Marvel. Due to the ongoing global pandemic, the release date of the film has been pushed twice and now the film will be releasing next year in April.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, do y’all remember a conversation between Scarlett’s Natasha Romanoff and Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton from The Avengers where they are talking about Budapest and Black Widow says, “You and I remember Budapest very differently”? Since then the fans have been curious about the what actually happened there.

Advertisement

Now, in a conversation with Screen Rant, Scarlett Johansson has confirmed that Natasha Romanoff and Clint Barton’s Budapest story will be told in the upcoming MCU film and said, “We all agreed that we had to find out what happened in Budapest. That started out as this throwaway line which Joss Whedon threw into Marvel’s The Avengers as a funny moment between Hawkeye and Black Widow.”

“That’s Clint and Natasha talking about their history, and you get a fun little Easter egg for fans to theorize about. We thought that if we don’t go back to Budapest and find out what really happened there, people will feel unsatisfied. I wondered what did happen there,” Johansson added.

Scarlett further explained that Natasha’s past haunts her wherever she goes and “she feels so guilty about.” Not just that, it seems like there’s some unfinished business left in Budapest that she keeps referring to in the Marvel Universe and it’ll be interesting to see what exactly happened there.

“Black Widow is not about what happened in Budapest, but it’s a huge jumping-off point for us to understand the heaviness of Natasha’s burden,” Scarlett restated in the book.

But does this mean that Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye has a cameo in Black Widow? Whoa, that time will tell, we guess.

Black Widow releases in April 2021 and also stars Florence Pugh and David Harbour in pivotal roles.

Are y’all excited to see Scarlett Johansson one last time in MCU? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Liam Hemsworth & Gabriella Brooks’ Pic With His Family Makes Us Think If Anything Big Is On The Cards!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube