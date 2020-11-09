It looks like 2020 is a year where there will be lots of rumours about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This year, we didn’t get to watch any movie because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, every new movie has grabbed headlines since the past few months for different reasons. The latest one is about Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness featuring Benedict Cumberbatch. The news is that Joaquin Phoenix will play a part in it.

If you aren’t aware, the role of the Master of Mystic Arts was first offered to the Joker actor. However, Joaquin rejected the offer. The MCU film eventually went to Benedict who agreed to play the part. His solo film Doctor Strange released in 2016 and fans can’t get enough of his performance and the skills his character possesses.

Talking about the latest rumours, it has to do with the multiverse in Doctor Strange And The Multiverse of Madness. As reported by Patreon, insider Daniel Richtman claimed that Marvel wants Joaquin Phoenix to do a cameo in the sequel. Her actor will play the neurosurgeon aka Master of Mystic Arts in the alternate universe or different earth.

If that happens, then the excitement to watch the film has increased. Earlier, it was reported that Marvel wants Tom Cruise to play Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the alternate universe. Reports of John Krasinski as Steve Rogers aka Captain America from another reality also made headlines earlier. However, there is no confirmation in any of these reports.

Talking about Joaquin Phoenix, the actor had shared his reservations to do a superhero movie when he had rejected Doctor Strange. The actor stated that he is not a cinephile and he enjoys such superhero movies sometimes. But he was okay letting go and happy how things turned out for the MCU. Despite stating this, he later went on to star in DC universe’s Joker, a supervillain from the comics. He received great accolades for his stellar act in it.

Would you like to see Joaquin and Benedict Cumberbatch together in the film? Do let us know in the comments section below.

