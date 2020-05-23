Avengers: Endgame Trivia #59: When Marvel Introduced A Character Named ‘Jihad’ Just 11 Days Before 9/11 Disaster

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #59: When we talk about Marvel, we talk about our major Avengers such as Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor or maximum Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man (pun intended!). But do you know? Marvel introduced a character named ‘Jihad’ back in the day.

The timing of the character introduction was so bad that it turned out to be a major controversy. Marvel launched Jihad accidentally just 11 days before the disaster of 9/11 attack.

In Marvel Avengers Fandom, here’s what is mentioned about Jihad, “Jihad took Valeria, Franklin Richards, and Caledonia as hostages to make the Fantastic Four go on a quest to recover four mystic items for him.

“The character Jihad was a little controversial because of its appearance. Its first appearance was eleven days before the September 11th attacks, and Jihad was a character introduced who was bent on world conquest.”

According to Facts.Net, “Jihad was introduced as a character bent on world destruction and conquest. However, due to the sensitivity after the historical event of 9/11, the character was written off.”

Now, this is some Marvel & Avengers trivia which has stayed under the rug for a long time now.

