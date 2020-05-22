FRIENDS Trivia #30: Remember Matthew Perry AKA Chandler & ‘Joey’ Matt LeBlanc’s Dog Statue? It Belonged To THIS Lead Actor

We hope you’re enjoying our in house property of FRIENDS trivia. This lockdown is teaching us a lot of things especially patience. Patience to bear with a lot of things like when you can’t decide what to watch and go back to your favourite show, Friends. Do y’all remember Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani’s ‘Dog Statue’ from the show?

In one of the episodes of FRIENDS, Joey buys that dog when he shifts in a different apartment alone and leaves Chandler’s place. Joey all of a sudden becomes rich and buys a lot of fancy stuff for his apartment. After a while, he shifts back to Chandler’s place as he gets bankrupt and comes home with the same statue.

And a few days later, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller and Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green loses a bet to Chandler and Joey. According to the bet, the girls end up losing their apartment to the boys and they make a grand entry on the same dog to their new apartment.

Take a look at the video from the FRIENDS episode here:

Well, the statue actually belongs to none other than ‘Fashion Queen’ and FRIENDS actor Jennifer Aniston. One of her friends gifted her the statue when she sharted acting in her career. Now, being a part of such a successful show, Jen donated her statue to Joey for a couple of episodes. Cute, isn’t it?

For more such trivia, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!