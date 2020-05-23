How Way Before Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Found Family In THIS Actor

Jennifer Aniston rose to fame with one of the most popular sitcoms, FRIENDS. Her character as Rachel Green is till date one of the most amazing characters that she has played in her entire career. The Morning Show actress rejected Saturday Night Live to be a part of the show. But she did make friends with Adam Sandler who happens to be the part of SNL.

Aniston and Sandler have been friends for more than three decades now. They first met at the age of 14 revealed the Picture Perfect actress at Jimmy Kimmel show and said, “we were like 14.” Back then, Jen was dating one of Adam’s friends, who neither of them disclosed. They would sit down at Jerry’s Deli at the beginning of their friendship and bonded over pickles.

Talking to E!News during the promotions of their film Murder Mystery last year, Jack And Jill’s actor revealed that there was this instant connection with Jen that he never expected and there was no mystery to it.

“I knew I was going to be friends with her. I didn’t know I was going to be making movies with her. We both didn’t know that, we were young and we didn’t have jobs quite then,” Sandler added.

Aniston isn’t surprised that they gravitated to each other in such a way and that he became one of the most successful actors in the world. “He’s such a mensch and you just love each other, he takes you in, and I’m very much the same way,” Aniston explained, “and then you become family. It’s like second nature.”

Adding to Jen’s statement, Sandler added, “And Jen has a family of friends and I have a family of friends, and we all hang. We all know each other.” He also shared what it is like to have pizza with Jen, George Clooney and Amal Clooney at Lake Como, Italy and said, “She’s like, ‘George and I would love for you to come over for pizza, but you have to dress right…You can’t show up in your shorts,'”. Clooney “wears T-shirts, just like the Sandman,” he noted. “They lay on him a little better. That’s the only difference.”

In 2011, Jen and Sandler finally came together as a couple on the big screen for the first time in ‘Just Go With It’. Jen said, “It was a really nice time” Sandler agreed to the same, nodded and said, “hope to do it again” reported ScreenSlam in 2011.

When asked if the two hung out off the camera ever since they were this popular duo who were always linked to each other. Aniston then described their routine and said, “We would wrap, we’d go have dinner together. There was this corner we’d call the Magic Corner because the sunset was really beautiful. Then weekends, we’d hang by the pool.”

Well, there she said it. You never know, if Adam and Jen could have been a thing ever. Adam was one of the very few guests at her wedding with Brad Pitt in 2000. Tell us in the comments section below which team are you on, Brad-Jen or Sandler-Jen.

