



Baywatch is one of the most popular series of all time. Pamela Anderson rose to fame with the same and is still known for her role on the show. In 2017, Seth Gordon directed a film based on the show starring Dwayne Rock Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra and Alexandra Daddario.

Anderson starred in the original series from 1992 to 1997 and got immensely popular owing to the success of the show. She played the character of C.J. Parker which was played by Kelly Rohrbach in the film.

Talking to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on a Zoom call Pamela Anderson revealed that she didn’t like Baywatch movie and said, “I didn’t like it. Let’s just keep the bad TV as bad TV. That’s what’s charming about it. Trying to make these movies that are television are just messing with it.”

She further added, “Sixty-five million dollars could make a great movie. We made our shows for, like, $500,000. We had the same explosions, the same scenes in the water. That was the fun part, being creative.”

While she was on the show, Pamela Anderson revealed that she is not in touch with any of the cast members and said, “I’m not a social person. I like my kids. I like my close circle of friends.” The series starred David Hasselhoff, Yasmine Bleeth and Carmen Electra. She then explained that she hasn’t been in touch with Bleeth as well and said, “I don’t really hang out with people. I prefer dogs… over most people.”

That’s some harsh words coming in from Anderson.

