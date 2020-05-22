EXCLUSIVE! Into The Night’s Mehmet Kurtulus Shares How Avengers’ ‘Nick Fury’ Samuel L. Jackson Suggested A Fan To Click A Photo With Girlfriend & Not Him

Into The Night is getting a great response from all around the world. Netflix’s first Belgian series debuted on May 1, 2020, and since then has been continuously trending on the OTT platform. From the screenplay to actors, everything about the show was tremendously researched and balanced. Interestingly, Mehmet Kurtulus, who played the role of Ayaz in the show, has earlier worked with Samuel L. Jackson in the 2014 action-adventure film, Big Game.

Talking about his experience of working with the Pulp Fiction actor, Mehmet Kurtulus in an exclusive conversation said, “He was very nice because he said one sentence to me and that was really interesting. He said, ‘Mehmet I think you…I saw your dedication on making a movie and being in character; instead of coming to set to say, today I’m beating Samuel Jackson’. That was a little detailed but it was very nice.”

He also shared a funny anecdote involving The Avengers actor. “Once we got out of the restaurant and a guy came in and (said) ‘Hey Mr Jackson, can I take a picture with you?’ Jackson replied to the fan and said, ‘Hey why do you want to take a picture with me? Take a picture with your girlfriend.’” Mehmet Kurtulus laughed as he recalled.

When we asked the Into The Night actor if he has ever been offered a superhero film, either by Marvel or DC he responded with a short, “No. Not Yet.” However, he jokingly added, “I hope that one or two producers of Marvel will watch Into The Night and think okay, let’s call him.”

Well it would be interesting to see Mehmet Kurtulus in a superhero movie. What character do you think would suit him? Let us know in the comments section below.

In the meanwhile, watch the full conversation with Mehmet Kurtulus here:

