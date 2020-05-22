Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s ‘Rain On Me’ Is An Earworm To Enjoy Amid Lockdown!

Lady Gaga has released the audio version of her peppy track with Ariana Grande titled, Rain On Me The song is going to be a part of her Chromatica album. The three minutes and three seconds number opens to Gaga’s voice followed by Ariana.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Lady Gaga shared the link of ‘Rain On Me’ with a caption that read, “One time I felt like I was crying so much it would never stop. Instead of fighting it, I thought bring it on, I can do hard things. @arianagrande I love you for your strength and friendship. Let’s show them what we’ve got. 👯‍♀️”

Speaking to DJ Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Lady Gaga opened up about the kin of joy she felt on collaborating with Ariana Grande. The 34-year-old Grammy winner also spilled the beans on how her friendship with Ariana blossomed over time.

Lady Gaga was quoted saying, “When she came into the studio, I was still crying and she was not. And she was like, ‘You’re going to be OK. Call me; here’s my number.’ And she was so persistent. She would try over and over again to be friends with me. And I was too ashamed to hang out with her because I didn’t want to project all of this negativity onto something that was healing and so beautiful. And eventually, she called me. She was, ‘You’re hiding.’ And I was … and then this friendship blossomed.”

Ariana Grande too, took to her social media handle to announce the song with a caption that read, “this isn’t real but fuck me i love it so much. i love u, u incredible, unstoppable woman @ladygaga one hour ! #rainonme.”

For the unversed, ‘Rain On Me’ is the second single from Chromatica after the electro-pop number ‘Stupid Love’, which was out in February this year.

