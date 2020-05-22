Pregnant Katy Perry Opens Up On Spending Time With Kids Amid Lockdown: “I Am Learning To Be A Mum Fast”

Singer Katy Perry who is pregnant with her fiance Orlando Bloom, recently revealed that she is spending her quarantine period with some of her younger relatives. Katy Perry is spending time with her nieces and Orlando’s nine-year-old son from the first marriage, Flynn. She said being around all the kids is preparing her for motherhood. The singer says that being around children is preparing her for motherhood.

Katy Perry announced her pregnancy back in March, when she revealed that she is expecting her first child, a daughter, with actor and fiancé Orlando Bloom. Discussing her pregnancy with BBC’s The Graham Norton Show, Katy Perry revealed how life in lockdown has helped her to prepare for being a mother.

Katy Perry told chat show host Graham Norton: “I’m learning to be a mum fast. Kids gravitate towards me through my music, so I am used to them, but I am not used to being woken up really early in the morning by them staring at me from the side of my bed!”.

Talking about her song ‘Daisies’ Katy Perry said her single is a message for others to follow their dreams. She stated – “It is a simple message of staying true to your dreams no matter what anyone says. In the pandemic, it took on a whole new meaning for me. I think I’ve taken some things for granted and when I get out of this hell, I am going to live my best life and do all those things I’ve perhaps put on the shelf because I thought they were accessible at any time.”

Orlando proposed to Katy Perry on Valentine’s Day in 2019 following an American Idol taping held in Los Angeles.

