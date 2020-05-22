The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: After Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie Won’t Play Captain America In This Disney+ Series?

Marvel is all set to take us on an exciting adventure of Sam and Bucky with Disney+ series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. In Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans aka Captain America gave up on his superpowers in the end. Steve Rogers chose the path of living the ‘life’ that Tony Stark told him to get. Steve gave away his vibranium shield to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson aka Falcon.

Since then, fans are excited to see how Anthony pulls off their favourite character in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. While some think it was Sebastian Stan’s Bucky who should’ve got the shield, they can’t wait to see how Anthony pulls of the character.

But Sam won’t be playing Captain America in this Disney+ series yet. As reported by WeGotThisCovered, the makers are planning not to show Falcon as Captain America until season 2. So there’s nothing to worry for all the fans out there. This also means that we will have two seasons The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. However, the makers are yet to confirm the news.

Meanwhile, in a promo released by Disney+ of their upcoming Marvel shows, we got to see Falcon was using Captain America’s shield. It seemed that he was practising to make the right use of such a big responsibility. There are also reports that Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow will appear in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Her character will appear in flashbacks.

On the other hand, Chris Evans has bid goodbye to Captain America with Avengers: Endgame. But recently, there were reports that he will be appearing as Steve Rogers in Disney+’s Wolverine series titled Weapon X. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

