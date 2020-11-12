Marvel Studios broke ground within the superhero genre by introducing the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man, which was released in 2008. Now the MCU grew to be a massive franchise wherein smaller franchises are set within the same world. However, interestingly, a fan has now shared an alternative Avengers posters that combine pre-MCU characters, including the X-men and the Fantastic Four.

Advertisement

While Marvel has now found massive success with its own cinematic universe, but it didn’t start their cinematic endeavours before 2008. Several studios have produced their own Marvel films before Marvel introduced their universe. Some of the game-changing films like X-Men in 2000 and 2003’s Daredevil, did not exist within the MCU. Nevertheless, these films are still considered as important parts of the superhero canon.

Advertisement

Currently, these non-MCU films are streaming on Disney+ and recently, the streaming service rebranded these non-MCU movies as Marvel Legacy films. And now these characters are being included in the alternative Avengers poster, which was created by artoftimetravel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Interestingly, the digital artist created the fan poster of a hypothetical movie titled Ultimate Alliance that strikes stark similarity to the Marvel video game series. Characters like The X-Men, the Fantastic Four, the Punisher, Daredevil, Elektra, the Hulk, Ghost Rider, Blade, and Spider-Man have been incorporated in the poster. The line-up didn’t end there, as villains of the above-imagined films like Doctor Doom, the Silver Surfer, Mystique, and Magneto are also included.

Now after Disney acquired Fox, some of the above characters now fall under Marvel Studio’s banner once again, including all the characters from the Fantastic Four and the X-Men franchises. Now we can hope that these characters will feature in MCU in the future.

Moreover, other characters found within the Ultimate Alliance poster have already been rebooted within the MCU, with the most notable being Spider-Man. Tom Holland will now be seen in the upcoming film Spider-Man 3. Rumours are also rife that the original Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire, will also make an entry in the film. Although Marvel has not yet confirmed about Maguire’s appearance, fans still hold out hope in the possibility.

Must Read: CMA 2020: Luke Combs Takes Home 2 Trophies, Charley Pride Wins Lifetime Achievement Award – Full Winner List Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube