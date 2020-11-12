Last night (November 11) was dedicated to celebrating country music. The 2020Country Music Awards took place at the Music City Center in Nashville yesterday. The 54th CMA has a feather in its cap as it is the first awards show to have had an audience since the COVID-19 pandemic. Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker hosted CMA 2020.
Talking about the winners, artiste like Eric Church, Maren Morris and Luke Combs took home top awards. Combs took home two trophies – male vocalist of the year and album of the year. Country legend Charley Pride was bestowed with the lifetime achievement. Scroll down to know who won what at the CMA 2020.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Eric Church – Winner
We couldn’t be happier for @EricChurch on winning the award for Entertainer of the Year. Watch The Chief’s acceptance speech 😎 pic.twitter.com/K4GIytMhOI
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020
Luke Combs
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Beer Never Broke My Heart” — Luke Combs
“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
“The Bones” — Maren Morris – Winner
The #CMAawards Single of the Year is…”The Bones” by @MarenMorris! Congrats!🏆 pic.twitter.com/zvWWJo8l5d
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020
“I Hope” — Gabby Barrett
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Heartache Medication — Jon Pardi Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi
Never Will — Ashley McBryde Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets
Old Dominion — Old Dominion
What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs – Winner
A round of applause for #CMAawards Album of the Year winner @LukeCombs for his album “What You See Is What You Get”!👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/9Ce6Ehhn0d
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020
Wildcard — Miranda Lambert
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Bluebird” — Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
“The Bones”— Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz – Winner
Congrats to the #CMAawards winner for Song of the Year, “The Bones” written by @MarenMorris, @JammyRabbins and @LauraVeltz! pic.twitter.com/GgsIMLUxes
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020
“Even Though I’m Leaving” — Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
“More Hearts Than Mine” — Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris – Winner
.@MarenMorris is your #CMAawards Female Vocalist of the Year! Congratulations!🏆
This is Maren’s first win in this category. pic.twitter.com/sd35GczLke
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs – Winner
The CMA Award for Male Vocalist of the Year goes to… @LukeCombs! Congrats!👏 #CMAawards
This is his second year in a row winning in this category. pic.twitter.com/BnQ3z1n4As
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion – Winner
And the #CMAaward for Vocal Group of the Year goes to… @OldDominion! Congrats, y’all!🙌
This is their 3rd year in a row winning in this category. pic.twitter.com/N6mu7tJPYk
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020
Rascal Flatts
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay – Winner
Your #CMAawards Vocal Duo of the Year is…@DanAndShay! Congratulations!🏆🎉
This is their 2nd year in a row winning in this category. pic.twitter.com/EgKwjoIVrf
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Be A Light” — Thomas Rhett (feat. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban)
“The Bones” — Maren Morris (with Hozier)
“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” — Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice – Winner
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert – Winner
“Homemade” — Jake Owen
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“Second One to Know” — Chris Stapleton
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen – Winner
Congratulations @MorganWallen, you’re the #CMAawards New Artist of the Year!👏 We are so excited to celebrate this momentous achievement! pic.twitter.com/xQXNgfMGIO
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle – Winner
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
Country legend, Charley Pride accepted the lifetime achievement award from Jimmie Allen during last night’s CMA. Before accepting his award, Pride performed his to his famous track, Kiss an Angel Good Morning. While accepting the award, Charley said, “Well, you might not believe but I’m nervous as can be.”
We couldn’t be happier for Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Mr. Charley Pride. Watch the legend’s acceptance speech! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/e7KykPNBMA
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020
Do you agree with the winner? Let us know in the comments below.
