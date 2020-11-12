Last night (November 11) was dedicated to celebrating country music. The 2020Country Music Awards took place at the Music City Center in Nashville yesterday. The 54th CMA has a feather in its cap as it is the first awards show to have had an audience since the COVID-19 pandemic. Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker hosted CMA 2020.

Talking about the winners, artiste like Eric Church, Maren Morris and Luke Combs took home top awards. Combs took home two trophies – male vocalist of the year and album of the year. Country legend Charley Pride was bestowed with the lifetime achievement. Scroll down to know who won what at the CMA 2020.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church – Winner

We couldn’t be happier for @EricChurch on winning the award for Entertainer of the Year. Watch The Chief’s acceptance speech 😎 pic.twitter.com/K4GIytMhOI — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” — Luke Combs

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” — Maren Morris – Winner

“I Hope” — Gabby Barrett

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Heartache Medication — Jon Pardi Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi

Never Will — Ashley McBryde Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets

Old Dominion — Old Dominion

What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs – Winner

A round of applause for #CMAawards Album of the Year winner @LukeCombs for his album “What You See Is What You Get”!👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/9Ce6Ehhn0d — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020

Wildcard — Miranda Lambert

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Bluebird” — Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

“The Bones”— Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz – Winner

“Even Though I’m Leaving” — Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

“More Hearts Than Mine” — Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris – Winner

.@MarenMorris is your #CMAawards Female Vocalist of the Year! Congratulations!🏆 This is Maren’s first win in this category. pic.twitter.com/sd35GczLke — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs – Winner

The CMA Award for Male Vocalist of the Year goes to… @LukeCombs! Congrats!👏 #CMAawards This is his second year in a row winning in this category. pic.twitter.com/BnQ3z1n4As — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion – Winner

And the #CMAaward for Vocal Group of the Year goes to… @OldDominion! Congrats, y’all!🙌 This is their 3rd year in a row winning in this category. pic.twitter.com/N6mu7tJPYk — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020

Rascal Flatts

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay – Winner

Your #CMAawards Vocal Duo of the Year is…@DanAndShay! Congratulations!🏆🎉 This is their 2nd year in a row winning in this category. pic.twitter.com/EgKwjoIVrf — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Be A Light” — Thomas Rhett (feat. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban)

“The Bones” — Maren Morris (with Hozier)

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” — Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice – Winner

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert – Winner

“Homemade” — Jake Owen

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“Second One to Know” — Chris Stapleton

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen – Winner

Congratulations @MorganWallen, you’re the #CMAawards New Artist of the Year!👏 We are so excited to celebrate this momentous achievement! pic.twitter.com/xQXNgfMGIO — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle – Winner

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

Country legend, Charley Pride accepted the lifetime achievement award from Jimmie Allen during last night’s CMA. Before accepting his award, Pride performed his to his famous track, Kiss an Angel Good Morning. While accepting the award, Charley said, “Well, you might not believe but I’m nervous as can be.”

We couldn’t be happier for Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Mr. Charley Pride. Watch the legend’s acceptance speech! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/e7KykPNBMA — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020

Do you agree with the winner? Let us know in the comments below.

