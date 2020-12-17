Amber Heard has been in the headlines lately when she appeared as a witness in her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s high-profile libel case against a leading daily. Apart from that, the actress will be now part of a new TV series, based on a Stephen King novel, The Stand.

The 34-year-old actress plays the role of one of the survivors of the outbreak in the post-apocalyptic dark fantasy TV mini-series. Interestingly, the series was filmed before March this year, just before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. Talking about it, she said that the role has helped her to prepare her for 2020.

During a chat with Sky News, Amber Heard said, “Nothing could have prepared me for 2020, let’s face it. I don’t think I’m alone in saying that. I don’t think anything could have prepared me.”

The Stand comes at a time when Coronavirus pandemic created havoc on film and TV sets around the world, putting a stop to most production. Heard said that the production finished filming in the nick of the time.

Amber Heard said, “We stopped filming at the end of March, luckily it was at the end of filming, but still I had to go do reshoots later when things started to open back up again, so it is ironic that we had to stop filming on our show about a global pandemic and a power struggle of good and evil, and a government and society that will shut down after a pandemic… right before one. It’s really interesting timing.”

The Aquaman actress also talked about her role, Nadine in the TV series The Stand. For those who are unfamiliar with the story, it starts off with a total mystery. She said, “That’s exactly what drew me to Nadine, her complexity and the inability to put her into a category or easily define her is exactly what I think makes her compelling and made her the most interesting character for me to read.”

Amber Heard further explained what made her intrigued about the character. She said, “And Nadine is like that on steroids, the stakes are really high for her and everything’s on the line, so that was a challenge but exactly why I was drawn to her.”

Apart from Heard, the TV mini-series also stars Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden and Alexander Skarsgard. It showcases how people cope when left to survive on their own.

