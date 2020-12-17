2016 movie Doctor Strange, directed by Scott Derrickson, unveils the origin story of Stephen, played by Benedict Cumberbatch. In the movie, we see how he goes from a narcissistic surgeon to selfless sorcerer following a devastating accident. The movie was well-received by the audience as well as the critics. Cumberbatch will next be seen in 2021 untitled Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

But did you know actor Scott Adkins, who plays antagonist named Lucian in the 2016 movie, regrets taking up the role? Continue reading the article to know more.

In Doctor Strange, we saw Scott Adkins playing a secondary villain who was one of the zealots who follow Kaecilius in his plot to bring Dormmamu into the world. Speaking about his regret on playing the character, Adkins said in an interview with The Illumierdi, That is one role that I regret taking. I wish I would have held out and not taken the role, because now I feel I’ve blown my chance to be in the Marvel [Cinematic] Universe.”

The actor also opened up on his new movie, Max Cloud. Max Cloud. When asked about how this role compares with his other larger than life role, as Deadpool in Wolverine: X-Men Origins, Scott Adkins said, “Well me and Ryan [Reynolds] never really interacted on set…When I got the role and went down I was excited. I was fully expecting to see the entire Deadpool costume and all that. When they brought me in and I saw the concept art of the mouth sewn shut and the laser eyes and the claws that pop out…I thought, ‘This isn’t going to work.’ (Laughs)”

Well, what’s your take on Scott Adkins’ regret of playing Lucian in Doctor Strange? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and movies.

