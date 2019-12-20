Flashback2019 Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s War To Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 – Top 5 Of Overseas

And finally, 2019- one of the most lucrative years ever for Bollywood, is coming to an end. Although, Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 and Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz are still to pull off the gold at the box office, the year already has plenty of winners, who are worth mentioning. While Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s War and Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh minted unexpected numbers in India, there is a bunch of movies that worked wonders internationally too.

Let’s take a look at the top 5 Bollywood movies of 2019 in the overseas market:

War

This Tiger-Hrithik’s actioner is dominating the domestic and international circuit as well. After the debacle of Thugs Of Hindostan, this YRF’s outing yielded gold by earning 317.77 crores in India and 91.58 crores internationally. It missed the century mark by a very short distance.

Bharat

Salman Khan this year’s Eid release is at the 2nd spot with an overseas total of 75.99 crores. In India, it managed a collection of 209.36 crores.

Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s musical drama impressed one and every one with its content and commercial run as well. The movie earned 71 crores internationally, while collected 139.38 crores in India.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

This Vicky Kaushal starrer action-adventure flick proved to be the biggest surprise of the year. Speaking about its overseas performance, the movie earned 48 crores. In India, it collected 244.06 crores.

Housefull 4

Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 turned out to be 200 crore grosser in India, while internationally too, it enjoyed a decent run. In the overseas market, it earned 48 crores.

