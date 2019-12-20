WHAT! Beyhadh 2 Star Ashish Chowdhry Dons A Brooch Worth 1.2 Lakhs

On the upcoming episode of the ongoing TV show “Beyhadh 2“, actor Ashish Chowdhry will be seen wearing a gold brooch which costs Rs 1.25 lakh.

“I am glad that I am a part of the show where so much detailing is going into sets, costumes, designing, and production because television is a very difficult medium. It is very difficult for everyone to put in so much into something that is being shot every day, which goes on air probably the next day. So, when you become a part of a production that is putting in so much effort, it is exciting. It doesn’t matter whether the brooch costs 125 rupees or 1.25 lakh or 10.25 lakh. The point is the intention that the producers show with this kind of eye for detailing,” said Ashish, who plays Mritunjay Roy, or MJ, a powerful businessman.

Jennifer Winget earlier said, “The first season was all about Maya’s obsession with love, and in the second season it is all about her obsession with revenge. I can assure that season two of Beyhadh is going to be darker, scarier, crazier and much more intense.”

Jennifer Winget just made her comeback on television with Beyhadh 2 opposite Shivin Narang and Aashish Chowdhry. The season one of Beyhadh was a hit and topped the TRP reports; not just that Jennifer Winget’s character as Maya was loved by her fans. Her acting was applauded by critics as well.

