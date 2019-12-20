After Dabangg 3, Kiccha Sudeep To Play Antagonist In Simbu’s Maanaadu?

Sandalwood superstar Kiccha Sudeep is on cloud nine following the phenomenal responses which he has been getting for his act as the lead villain in Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg 3‘. The South star may soon be donning the role of an antagonist again in his next venture Maanaadu, a Tamil flick which will have Kollywood actor Simbu aka Silambarasan in lead.

As per multiple reports, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy star has been approached by the makers of Maanaadu. And the talks between the makers and the star actor is currently on.

An official confirmation from the makers regarding the same is yet to be made.

Talking about Maanaadu, the film will be based on the backdrop of politics. The Simbu starrer will be helmed by Venkat Prabhu and will be bankrolled by Sumesh Kamatchi and Deepan Boopathy.

The music for the film will be composed by Venkat Prabhu.

Talking about Simbu, the Tamil star who was last seen on big screens in a cameo in Tamil comedy 90ml, will next be seen in thriller venture Maha alongside Hansika Motwani.

The film will release early next year.

From film front, Kiccha Sudeep has 4 Kannada projects in his kitty in the form of Kotigobba 3, Phantom, Billa Ranga Baashaa and Thugs Of Malgudi.

