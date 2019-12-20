Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar Dedicates This Ranbir Kapoor Song To Her Ex-Boyfriend Himansh Kohli

Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar is loved for her happy, fun-filled songs but was also in the limelight lately, for her break up with Himansh Kohli. The ex-flames were madly in love but hit a rough patch and decided to call it quits. The singer was very open about her break up and talked about what went wrong with Himash Kohli as well.

Neha revealed that she went into depression after her breakup with Himansh Kohli and it looks like she hasn’t moved on just yet. It all started when Indian Idol season 11’s contestant Adriz Ghosh hummed Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on the stage. Adriz captured everyone with his soulful voice but left a greater impact on Neha.

Neha Kakkar took the stage and left everyone speechless when she took the mic and said, “Yeh gaana mujhe gana hai mere ex ke liye.” She then started to sing the Ranbir Kapoor song and stunned everyone with her voice.

While appreciating Adriz Neha Kakkar said, “Your voice has so much depth it seemed like your voice suited so well for this song. The way you sang just touched by heart deeply. I wish for you to take singing to another level.”

Recently on Indian Idol 11, Neha opened up about her depression and her struggling days during the period. Neha was heard telling the contestant that though things are very happy and great in her life right now, there was a point in her life where she thought that everything was going wrong, life was unfair to her and that she wanted to commit suicide.

But Neha was also quick to add that every time something like that happens a person should stop and think about their family and friends and all the people who love them!

Neha had even opened up about her battle with depression earlier on her social media account after she broke up with her ex-flame and Yaariyan fame actor, Himansh Kohli.

