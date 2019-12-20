Indian Idol 11: Maniesh Paul To Return In Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar & Vishal Dadlani’s Show!

Maniesh Paul will return to the singing-based reality show Indian Idol 11 as a host.

He will be joined by Indian Idol Season 10 contestants like Salman Ali and Vibhor Nitin next weekend on the show.

“I am really excited to come back on the stage of ‘Indian Idol’. Last season would be cherished forever. I want to enjoy myself as the contestants this season are terrific and being challenged by season 10 contestants is something that would be very interesting to see,” said Maniesh Paul.

Indian Idol 11 is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

The show has been marking headlines since a few days now, specially after Himesh Reshammiya and Kishore Kumar’s son Ankit Kumar roped in Sunny Hindustani for their upcoming projects.

In a recent promo shared by the makers, Neha mockingly said she’s getting married as they shot for a wedding themed episode.

It all started with a video, where Neha could be seen on her seat alongside Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. The team was shooting for a Shaadi special episode, and the singer was all decked up in a blue traditional attire, which she complemented with jhumkas, a big ring and a bindi. While Neha on one side told Vishal that he’s looking cool, she calls Himesh Reshammiya on the other hand, who says ‘Shaaid hai aaj’ pointing at Neha. Neha too laughs and adds, “meri shaadi hai aaj.”