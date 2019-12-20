EXCLUSIVE! Ananya Panday Is Pregnant, Ask Fans; Actress Gives A MASALEDAAR Reply!

Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday had a super successful year with Student Of The Year 2 and her last release, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Both the movies garnered her tremendous reviews, and could it be a better year for her debut?

Ananya is often trolled, but we love how she takes it all sportingly. The actress was recently called pregnant, and her response, as always, was kickass.

Koimoi.com recently met for an exclusive conversation with Ananya Panday and discussed all about her debut year in Bollywood. While playing a fun section called ‘Cringeworthy Comments’, a troll called out Ananya Panday and asked if she’s pregnant. To this, Ananya adorably asked, “People think I’m pregnant? STOP! Wait, why? No! Really?” and went onto give a million expression until she added, “Shall I not confirm or deny it, to just like, keep the masala going?”

Well, as always, we love her witty reply.

Check out the exclusive video below:

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is all set to do her next film with Deepika Padukone & Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The yet-untitled film is a relationship drama, directed by Shakun Batra. Shakun, who has previously directed Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) and Kapoor & Sons (2016), will also produce the movie along with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Talking about the project, Karan says, “Shakun has directed one of the most acclaimed films of Dharma Productions — Kapoor & Sons. With this movie, he also turns producer with us. His upcoming directorial is an intriguing relationship drama, which will release on Valentine’s Day 2021. I am proud and excited about Shakun’s vision as a versatile filmmaker.”

The film, which will go on floors early next year, will hit the screens on February 12, 2021.

