Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill & Mahira Sharma Indulge In An UGLY Cat Fight, Courtesy Paras Chhabra

Bigg Boss 13 has seen some drastic changes in equations, especially when it comes to contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Shehnaaz Gill. While Mahira for the longest time maintained that she considers Paras only as a friend, they were recently caught kissing in the cameras and clearly love seems to be blooming. The irony of the situation here is that the Lehanga fame actress is now insecure of Gill, opposite to what happened during the start of the show.

In the latest promo shared by the makers, Mahira can be seen threatening Shehnaaz Gill and asking her to stay away from Paras Chhabra. For the unversed, during the start of the show, Shehnaaz & Paras hit the chords right and were almost romantically involved until things fell apart. Mahira was the third person in the scenario but clearly, the tables have turned now.

Mahira in the promo could be heard saying, “Clear words me keh rahi hu, aap mujhse dur rahiye.. Pasand hai mujhe ye (Paras Chhabra)”

Furthermore, another promo released a while ago witnesses Mahira fighting with Paras after she witnesses him hugging Shehaaz in the bedroom. She furthermore tells him that she doesn’t want to be a part of their love triangle and accuses him of still being equally connected to her.

Check out the promo videos of Bigg Boss 13’s upcoming episodes below:

