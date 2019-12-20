Man Who Trespassed Cara Delevingne’s Home Finally Arrested!

Police have arrested a man for trespassing on the grounds of model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne’s California property.

A neighbor spotted a man scaling a wall outside the British model-actress’ Los Angeles-area home on Wednesday morning, and immediately reported the incident to authorities, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Police officials were quick to respond, sending officers on the ground as well as in a police helicopter to track down the suspect, who was apprehended before he could make any attempt to gain entry to Delevingne’s home.

He has since been identified as 22-year-old Sedric Ruempker, who was taken into custody and booked for misdemeanor trespassing, reports tmz.com.

The purpose of Ruempker’s reported action is unclear, but “Suicide Squad” star Delevingne was not present there during the incident.

