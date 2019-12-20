Amidst CAA Protests, Disha Patani Gets Mercilessly Trolled For Sharing Bikini Pics

Disha Patani and her love for bikini shots is known to everybody. The actress, who is the brand ambassador of a leading luxury brand, is often spotted promoting its products on social media. She recently posted a new picture and got bashed for posting it during #CAAProtests.

The actress posted a hot picture in a royal blue bikin while flaunting her hot body. She captioned the image with a butterfly and posed with her hair down in curls. The comment section was soon flooded with comments for Disha’s new bikini pic where many appreciated how good she was looking in the picture.

While many praised Disha’s picture, a section of Instagram users were upset about Disha posting the picture during such a sensitive time. As we all are aware, India is fighting a battle with the government against the recently passed bill – The Citizenship Act. India had been demonstrating the anger with organised protests and netizens were unsettled with the fact that Disha did not pay any heed to it.

People went on to call Disha irresponsible and mocked her badly. One user went on to say, “Country is facing a severe issue and u r busy in posting these” while another user said, “Desh ki m**d rahi hai lekin inko chaddiyan bechni hai.” Another user wrote, “Pura desh me protest or enko Dekho…@shaistashahnawaz hai na??”

Comedian also went to comment on Disha’s picture and mocked the government by saying, “This is BJP Govt’s ploy to divert youth attention from CAB + NRC”

On the work front, after Bharat, Disha will be seen in three films. She is a part of Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan. Disha is also working on a film produced by Ekta Kapoor, titled ‘KTina’.

