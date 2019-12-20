The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar’s Nepotism Dig On Govinda & Krushna Abhishek!

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most-watched Talk show on Television. Kapil Sharma invites celebrities on his show and has fun with them along with his team including Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti. This week’s episode will be graced by the Good Newwz‘s cast including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.

In a snippet shared by Sony TV, we get to see Akshay taking a dig at Krushna Abhishek and his equation with Govinda. As you many know, Krushna essays the role of a masseuse in the show. He runs a beauty parlour and is often seen carrying oils and talking about giving massages. Akshay took this opportunity and teased him about being a lazy nephew.

Akshay Kumar begins with explaining about a new kind og massage called the ‘Bhanja massage’. He begins to say, “In ‘Bhanja’ massage’, there is a mama (indirectly indicating to Govinda) jo mehnat karta hai, film industry mein naam banata hai. Uske baad ek sust bhanja (talking about Krushna) aata hai jo uss mama ka naam le lekar logon se paise lutta hai.”

Krushna hides behind other team members and stars laughing when Akshay is done explaining about the massage. Show’s host Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh also burst into laughter on this hilarious explanation.

For the unversed, Krushna and Govinda have not been in talking terms for a long time now. Krushna did not appear on The Kapil Sharma Show episode where Govinda arrived as a guest. Krushna later revealed that he wants to resolve the issues with his mamu and want to apologise to him for everything and want Govinda to forget this episode.

With this hilarious episode, Kapil Sharma will mark another feat. His show, The Kapil Sharma Show will complete its 100th episode.

Talking about Good Newwz, the film is about two couples who go for IVF in the same hospital. Things take a comical turn when their sperms get swapped as they have similar surnames – Batras. Kareena gets impregnated with Diljit’s baby while Kiara with Akshay’s and what happens next is what the audience is waiting to see.

Good Newwz is directed by Raj Mehta and is slated to hit the theatres on December 27.

