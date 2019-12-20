Zoya Akhtar On Gully Boy Not Making It To The Oscars: “The Point Is That The Film Has Been Seen By 10,000 American Critics”

Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt not making it to the Oscar’s Best Foreign Language Film category had left the fans disheartened but nothing takes away the credit from the film. After Farhan Akhtar reacting to the news, now its director Zoya Akhtar who has spoken her heart out and below is all you need to know.

Zoya in a chat with Mid-day about Gully Boy not making it to the Oscars said, “It is upsetting in the sense that you say, ‘Oh s***t, it didn’t make it!’ It was disappointing, but what can you do? You move on to your next film.”

Talking about the process and what she felt about the same, she said, “We went through the entire process,” says Zoya, who was in Los Angeles for several weeks as co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani and she hosted multiple screenings of the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer for critics.

“But one doesn’t know how the system works there. The people there are not fully aware either as the system keeps evolving. You have to rely on the publicists to guide you,” She added.

Zoya is now optimistic and has found a silver lining in this episode, she said, “The point is that Gully Boy has been seen by 10,000 America n critics. It has opened new doors not only for me but also for the industry.”

Gully Boy is based on the underground rappers in the city and tells their story from the rags to the riches. The film that released in February this year, was loved by the audience and critics unanimously.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!