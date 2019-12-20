Varun Dhawan To Tie A Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Natasha Dalal Next Year In April?

Varun Dhawan is headlining the news for all the right reasons. The much-awaited trailer of his film Street Dancer 3D starring Sharddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi has sent a wave of excitement amongst the fans. But this is not why Varun is in the news today.

The actor, who has been dating fashion designer Natasha Dalal for a long time now, is set to tie knots with her finally. According to reports in Pinkvilla, Varun has shifted his December wedding to April to focus on his work. He will be devoting his time to Street Dancer 3D promotions.

Street Dancer 3D is scheduled to release in January and is very important for Varun Dhawan as it rides on his star power and is mounted on a huge production cost. A source revealed to Pinkvilla that Dhawan is all set to marry girlfriend Natasha Dalal in April end or May.

Varun will also be nearing the release of Coolie No. 1 by the time and will be able to give time to the wedding. The actor was also contacted to enquire about the same but he denied the news. Natasha had, however, revealed earlier that marriage is indeed on the cards for the couple.

Earlier, Natasha Dalal was quoted by the Hello India Magazine saying, “Varun Dhawan and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. Marriage is on the cards eventually, just not right now’.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi. The film will hit the screens next year. He is also playing the lead role in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan.

