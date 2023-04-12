



Rihanna needs no introduction. The Barbadian singer, actress, and businesswoman – who is known for her fashion, beauty products and music, has millions of fans across the globe with whom she shares frequent updates about her life – be it personal, musical or related to her business – Fenty, Fenty Beauty or Savage X Fenty.

Over the years, RiRi has always launched new collection pieces before Valentine’s Day for her lingerie brand by slaying in them during photoshoots. And 2020 was no different. Just before the world went into lockdown (Thank you, COVID-19), the soon-to-be mama of two posted way too hot-to-handle pictures rocking a s*xy red hot lingerie. Scroll down to check it out.

Taking to Instagram in January 2020, Rihanna shared two posts where she’s dressed in Savage X Fenty’s then-new collection. She captioned the post, “The @savagexfenty Valentine collection designed by @adamselman available now on savageX.com” and “New Year, New Valentine’s gift! Get ready to do the most in 2020 with these sexy @savagexfenty styles. We have TWO very special boxes curated and designed by one of my faves and first collaborator for #SavageX, @adamselman 🥰!!!! Head to ‪savagex.com NOW to grab yours #UXTRA #XXSavageX”

In the images, Rihanna can be seen flaunting her b**bs and well-toned legs in a barely-there red metallic fine-strapped bra and undies. The musician paired the red chilly hot and s*xy with red semi-sheer mid-thigh high stockings, some satin ribbons around the waist and a puffed and fluffed red coat. RiRi paired the look with killer high-red heels and some seductive poses.

While Riri’s hair was styled to flow down her – back or moved around to get the angles right, her makeup was spot on with metallic silver-white eye shadow, a pink-purple lip shade and a generous amount of highlighter and bronzer.

Check out Rihanna’s s*xy look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

How hot is Rihanna? Rate the look in the comments.

