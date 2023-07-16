Beyonce is one of her kind. Her fashion sense is top notch and no one can beat the singer when it comes to her sartorial picks. While the lady has served one amazing look after the other, our personal favourites are the ones where she looks elegant, s*xy and oh-so-chic. And it seems that today is our lucky day as the her team is sharing so many fab looks of the diva on her social media handle and we’re particularly mesmerised with the one where she has donned an extravagant black and silver gown.

The singer is known for bold style and not being shy of flaunting all that she has got. Her team has been actively serving one hot look after the other on her social media platform, and we’re currently crushing over one of them. Scroll on as we decode her look.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Single Ladies singer’s team has shared quite a few pictures of the diva on Instagram to keep her fans hooked to her profile. Well, mission accomplished. While some looks are from her stage shows, concerts and tours, there’s one in particular that serves major style goals for all fashionistas out there. In the picture, Beyonce is wearing an extravagant black gown with silver metallic extensions with pleated detailing as sleeves and a bodice.

There’s too much going on in the ensemble and it’s truly a fashion piece. The black high-slit body-hugging dress has a plunging V-neckline and falls elegantly on the floor. The upper half is all jazzy and chic, and adds some major personality to the dress. Beyonce’s b**bs are covered with pleated metallic circular extensions. They accentuate her cl*avage flawlessly and the sleeves are made up of it as well.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

To highlight the neckline and front of the dress, the singer tied her hair in a messy bun on the top and let some strands loose. Queen B wore diamond danglers and strappy black sandals with golden heels. The most attractive bit of the attire was the black gloves and diamond bracelet that made her look like a total royalty.

To add that traditional Beyonce touch, she wore pointy cat-eye glasses which were encrusted with crystals on the top. Underneath it, she went with soft glittery eyes in a golden hue. Keeping the vibe in check, the singer opted for matte base, contoured cheek and glossy lips.

Let us know if you’re inspired by her style game again and for more such fashion news, stay tuned to Koi

Must Read: When Jennifer Lopez Wore A Very Little Black Dress With Eagle Motifs Hiding Her N*pples While The Mesh Fabric Putting Her Fleshy Cl*avage & Toned Thighs On Display

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News