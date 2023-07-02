After a long sabbatical from the industry post losing the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard is finally returning to her normal life, and her massive fanbase is overly excited. Well, the actress has always kept her audience entertained with her performance, and she is admired not only for her acting skills but also her fashion sense.

Amber has a unique fashion sense, and she has always put her best foot forward whenever she steps outside, even for a casual outing. Heard can make usual outfits look gorgeous, hot & s*xy. Today, we found a throwback picture of the Aquaman actress. Check it out below!

As found in Pinterest, Daily Mail had shared this throwback picture of Amber Heard, where the actress looked nothing less than an angel fallen from heaven walking all over the Earth. In the photo, Amber can be seen wearing a white lace gown with cleav*ge popping plunging neckline detailing and featuring a halter neck. Aquaman fame paired the look with boho jewellery, including layered neckpieces, minimal danglers, and a few finger rings to complete the look.

Check the look here:

Amber Heard wore this outfit when her film Magic Mike XXL had hit Amsterdam for the press conference. Well, what caught our attention was that her gown had ‘pockets’. Ahh! Being a girl, what can I ask for other than a pocket in my outfit? Coming back to her look, Amber kept her hair in a messy bun. For makeup, she kept it minimal but glam. With a full coverage foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, defined brows, soft eyeshadow with lots of mascara and nude brown lip shade, Amber completed her look.

Didn’t she look like an angel in the outfit? Well, we think so. Let us know your thoughts about Amber Heard’s fashion choices.

