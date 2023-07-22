Amber Heard’s fashion sense is impeccable and she has proved it again in her recent appearances. Her fans are now waiting for the actress to take control of her social media and dazzle them with her stunning pictures. It seems that there’s some time for that to happen as the starlet is still reeling from the consequences of the defamation trial’s verdict against ex-husband Johnny Depp. In the meantime, we have got you covered with a throwback picture of the lady, where she looked every bit scintillating.

The actress’s style statement has always been bold and risque, and she knows how to carry it well. She did it once when she dressed up for a photoshoot, looking like a s*xy boss babe. Scroll on as we decode her look.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For a Maxim Photoshoot in 2008, Amber Heard donned the s*xiest avatar and sizzled her fans with her bold look. A Pinterest page shared the snap, in which she donned a black blazer and ditched her bra to make her outfit every bit more appealing. The actress paired it with a black p*nty and flaunted her toned legs beautifully. The blazer had extravagant fur detailing at the bottom hem that added volume and some personality to an otherwise monotonous fit.

Amber Heard pulled the sleeves of the black blazer up to her elbows to add some proportion to the attire. It was buttoned up at the torso, which gave everyone a glimpse of her side b**bs and flawless cl*avage. Her as* looked super curvy, thanks to the detailing at the bottom of the blazer.

Take A Look:

The Aquaman actress added more power to the picture with her expression and hairstyle. She wore her messy blond hair down that gave her a wild, wild look. Amber opted for dark smokey eyes that accentuated her grey eyes further.

The Magic Mike XXL fame wore a matte foundation and applied bronzer to make her jaws and cheeks look chiselled. She applied body highlighter all over to make it look shiny and smooth.

Let us know what you think of this hot lewk of Amber Heard and for more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kristen Stewart Once Ditched Her Bra & Wore A Pink Suit Keeping Her Front Open, Flaunting Her Side B**bs While Serving Major Boss Babe Barbie Vibes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News