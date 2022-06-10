Tejasswi Prakash – the actress who has and is part of shows like Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Karn Sangini, Naagin 6 and more, turns a year older today. The actress, who participated in the stunt-based show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 as well as emerged as the winner of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15, celebrates her 29th birthday.

While she is enjoying her special day with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra in Goa, we decided to celebrate it too. How? Well, by scrolling through her Instagram account and bring proving to you that she is a fashionista, who can pull off any look.

Don’t believe us? Then scroll down and check out these five looks we have picked of Tejasswi Prakash. Trust me, if you aren’t a believer we may change your mind by the end.

P*antless Oversized Top Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Comfort is something we all prefer and this look of Tejasswi Prakash screams it. Shared with the caption, “Boldly be a pop of colours in a black and white world,” the Naagin 6 actress looks pretty but bold in an oversized top – with oversized sleeves, buckles and pleats. She paired the cream-coloured ensemble with NO pants – daredevil move right! She accessorized and styled the look with hot-pink thigh-high boots, two plaits and an attitude that screams ‘I’m crazy – don’t mess with me!’

Br*less Pantsuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

For Grazia Awards 2022, Tejasswi took the daring route and opted for a dark – almost looks like ink blue (the lighting isn’t letting us be sure) pantsuit. Why do we say daring? Well, cos she opted to wear it sans a br*. With dandling earrings and rings as the only accessorize, the plunging neckline of the blazer teased fans by showing off a little cleavage. Why we would be scared of wardrobe malfunction, the actress looked too hot to handle!

Plunging Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

To the Femina Beauty Awards, Tejasswi Prakash opted for a shimmery black/midnight blue number that showed off her curves while also giving glimpses here and there of her flawless skin. The BB15 winner looked elegant in the ankle-length dress that featured an almost hip-high overlap slit, opened sides & centre (till the waist) with a little illusion effect and a choker of the same material around the neck. The sleek hairdo, dewy makeup and silver diamond jewellery elevated the actress and her look.

Desi Elegance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

There is no doubt that one looks their best when they opt for a traditional look. And the same is true when we talk about Ms Prakash. Teju recently opted for a desi look in a shimmery-ish blush pink shade. The ensemble consisted of a deep-necked, long-sleeved blouse paired with a stunning lengha and a matching dupatta. The open hairdo and earring – ma’am you are a fashionista.

Siren In Red

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

The last look of our pick is this deep red almost maroon number. In May, Tejasswi Prakash was responsible for making it hot for many of her fans as looked nothing less than a siren in this ensemble featuring a shiny red bodice covered with layers of plain gather red cloth showing off her well-toned legs. Smoking hot na!

Have we changed your mind regarding Ms Prakash being a fashionista? I think I did.

Happy birthday, Tejasswi Prakash.

