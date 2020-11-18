Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, her brother Ibrahim and their mother Amrita Singh looked every bit royal in a post that the young star has shared on Instagram.

Advertisement

In the image, Sara looks every bit the royal princess in a purple anarkali, while Ibrahim cuts a dapper frame in an ivory kurta-pyjama. Amrita looks stunning in a bright blue anarkali suit.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan captioned the image with evil eye, world, family and chick emojis.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and family’s picture below:

Don’t Sara, Amrita and Ibrahim look every bit royal? Their family pics can truly be an inspiration for our next festive shots.

On the acting front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Coolie No 1, co-starring Varun Dhawan and directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan.

The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara reprise the lead roles.

Recently, Sara posted a string of pictures on Instagram, which seems to have been taken from the promotions of their upcoming film. In the images, the two young stars flaunt checkered ensembles.

Sara captioned her post with trademark ‘poetic’ elan:

“Varun Dhawan is a brat. Shayari chor, copy cat.

Must Read: Rohanpreet Singh Has A Message Of His Ex-Girlfriend But It Is Neha Kakkar Who Steals The Limelight!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube