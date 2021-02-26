Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has posted a picture grating cheese. More than her chore, it is her fashion statement in the image that is turning heads.

Suhana posted the picture on Instagram, where she looks drop-dead-gorgeous in a cropped beige coloured top paired with a fitted skirt. She completes the look with soft make-up and keeps her hair open.

In the image, Suhana Khan is seen holding a grater and cheese.

For the caption, Suhana Khan wrote: “Say (cheese emoji)”

Recently, Suhana made a lot of noise as she gave back to trolls calling her a ‘black cat’ and other similar terms.

Suhana Khan shared a long note that read, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full-grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown – yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t.”

She continued, “Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5″7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5″3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism.”

