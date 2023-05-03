Seerat is one of the most sought-after actresses. She is a social bee who never fails to keep her fans updated with her personal and professional lives. From glamorous appearances to casual outings, the actress never fails to mesmerize her fans with her sartorial picks and oh-so-glamorous looks. The actress recently turned heads in a satin silk outfit inspired by a pink and blue mural art, and we can’t help but gush over her look.

Seerat Kapoor’s outfit by Whencut Goddamn is a sight to behold. The pants cost 16,200 rupees, while the sleeveless top cost 6k rupees. The outfit is a perfect blend of art and fashion, and Seerat Kapoor pulls it off with ease. The satin silk material adds a touch of luxury to the outfit, making it perfect for a night out or a special occasion. To complete her look, Seerat Kapoor paired this outfit with statement rings and heels that complement her artsy dress. The rings add a touch of glamour to the outfit, while the heels add height and elegance. The entire look is a perfect example of how to accessorize an outfit and still make the dress stand out.

Seerat Kapoor’s makeup also matches her outfit perfectly. She opted for nude lipstick that complements the pink and blue hues of her outfit. Her curls add volume and texture to her hair, making her look even more gorgeous.

In terms of her professional career, Seerat Kapoor will soon be playing the female lead in Dil Raju’s next production venture, which is yet to be titled.

