Margot Robbie’s Barbie is indeed on a world tour with none other than her Ken, Ryan Gosling. While the actress is leaving everyone gasping at her iconic dresses, Ryan’s Kenergy is extremely high and he is not backing down at the fashion game. The actor recently proved that charm is his synonym as he made many go weak in the knees in a stunning suit.

Director Greta Gerwig is bringing the fantasy plastic world to the big screens. Apart from Margot and Ryan, the upcoming film also stars Simu Liu, Emma Mackie, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera and special appearances by Dua Lipa and John Cena.

It is safe to say the the movie’s promotions are out of the world and its makers are going an extra mile when it comes to red-carpet events and premieres. Barbie’s cast recently turned heads during the European premiere of the movie in the most outstanding outfits ever. However, our eyes were stuck on Ryan Gosling as the La La Land star did make a statement in a pastel turquoise suit.

Gosling arrived wearing head-to-toe Gucci. The actor was clad in a s*xy white shirt that perfectly fit his chiselled body underneath a pastel turquoise jacket and pants. The actor left his shirt half unbuttoned, giving us a sneak peek into his washboard abs and pumped-up chest.

The Notebook star completed the look with a pair of white loafers and sported his blonde hairdo with style. His expressive eyes did the rest of the work, along with his killer smile. The actor’s photos are making rounds on Twitter.

Ryan Gosling is indeed the best actor to play Ken. Throughout the press tour of the movie, the actor mentioned he agreed to play Ken as he wanted to bring this character to life that has always been neglected as a plastic doll. It seems that he has achieved what he wished for as we can do anything but neglect him looking this handsome. Let us know your views in the comments.

